Eagles Players React Following Season-Ending Loss To Seahawks

Eagles Players React Following Season-Ending Loss To SeahawksDan Koob reports.
Eagles to face Seahawks in NFL playoff game, with chance to avenge regular-season loss

The Eagles committed five turnovers in their 17-9 loss to the Seahawks on Nov. 24.  
Delawareonline - Published

As they prepare for rematch with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, the Eagles’ corners are confident

The Eagles did a pretty good job at pass defense six weeks ago in a 17-9 loss to the Seahawks:...
Seattle Times - Published


Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz [Video]Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz

Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz. Clowney's helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Wentz out of the game in the first quarter. There might be death threats. ,..

Eagles Fans 'Crushed' After Playoff Loss To Seahawks, But Vow Birds Will Be Back [Video]Eagles Fans 'Crushed' After Playoff Loss To Seahawks, But Vow Birds Will Be Back

Cleve Bryan reports.

