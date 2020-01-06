Global  

Mercedes Recalls 750,000 Cars Because Sunroof Can Fly Off

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s
Mercedes Recalls 750,000 Cars Because Sunroof Can Fly Off

Mercedes Recalls 750,000 Cars Because Sunroof Can Fly Off

Mercedes-Benz is recalling roughly 750,000 cars because the vehicles’ sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off, causing road hazards.

Katie Johnston reports.
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 745,000 Vehicles Due to Faulty Sunroofs [Video]Mercedes-Benz Recalls 745,000 Vehicles Due to Faulty Sunroofs

Mercedes-Benz has recalled nearly 745,000 vehicles across the United States due to faulty sunroofs. The glue holding the glass in place could fail and send the roof flying off of the car.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19

