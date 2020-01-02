Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Earthquake Shakes Puerto Rico

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Earthquake Shakes Puerto RicoThe 5.8 magnitude quake caused landslides and power outages.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

4.5 quake hits Puerto Rico amid rare seismic activity

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Thursday in the latest...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Houses destroyed by the 5.8-magnitude quake in Puerto Rico [Video]Houses destroyed by the 5.8-magnitude quake in Puerto Rico

A damaging 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, and destroyed houses and vehicles on Monday (January 6). According to the US Geological Survey, the tremor happened at 5:32 a.m. ET.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico [Video]5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico

Several homes in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, were damaged by the 5.8-magnitude that struck the country on Monday (January 6). The first quake struck at 6:32 a.m.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.