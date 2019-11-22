Here's when you can watch the Jeopardy 'Greatest of All Time' tournament on Channel 7io 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:40s - Published Here's when you can watch the Jeopardy 'Greatest of All Time' tournament on Channel 7io Three of the best Jeopardy champions will face off against each other in prime time starting Tuesday, right here on Channel 7.

