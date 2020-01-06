Global  

Soldier From Hazel Crest Among 3 Americans Killed In Attack On Military Base In Kenya

A woman from Hazel Crest is mourning the death of her 23-year-old son, Henry Mayfield Jr., a United States army specialist who was killed in a raid on a military base in Kenya.

CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.
Rahiem_Furious5

Rahiem Furious 5 REST IN PEACE: Chicago-area U.S. soldier killed in terrorist attack at Kenyan military base https://t.co/L7l8VvUVsY 6 minutes ago

elise_flowers

Elise Flowers RT @AmyAsalmon40: A U.S. soldier from the Chicago area was among three people killed in an attack on a military base in Kenya. WGN has con… 9 minutes ago

heraldandreview

heraldandreview HAZEL CREST — A U.S. solider from the Chicago area was among three people killed in an attack on a military base in… https://t.co/7Q72fJvacX 11 minutes ago

Layla1210

Loretta Mae Kennedy R.I.P. Sir and thankyou foe your bravery and service 💗😰💗 https://t.co/S5VOFh2MHl 14 minutes ago

blacksun732

Blacksun REST IN PEACE: Chicago-area U.S. soldier killed in terrorist attack at Kenyan military base https://t.co/TbJvKU9Mm6 17 minutes ago

TamekiaS

Tamekia Singleton My heart goes out to this young man's family. May he RIP https://t.co/g5uMDTfySW 30 minutes ago

DDillardTV

DaLaun Dillard RT @ABC7Chicago: Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Al-Shabab terrorist attack at Kenyan military base https://t.co/tPRsifF1cz https://t.co… 30 minutes ago

BUDMENCH

Bud Mench Media Gp REST IN PEACE: Chicago-area U.S. soldier killed in terrorist attack at Kenyan military base https://t.co/blPPtFiDa4 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Valley man killed in Kenya attack [Video]Valley man killed in Kenya attack

Family members say Dustin Harrison was among three Americans killed in Kenya over the weekend.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack in Kenya [Video]Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack in Kenya

Three Americans - one U.S. military servicemember and two contractors - were killed by Somalia&apos;s al Shabaab militant group during an attack on Sunday on a military base in Kenya used by both..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

