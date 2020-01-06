Soldier From Hazel Crest Among 3 Americans Killed In Attack On Military Base In Kenya

A woman from Hazel Crest is mourning the death of her 23-year-old son, Henry Mayfield Jr., a United States army specialist who was killed in a raid on a military base in Kenya.



Tweets about this Rahiem Furious 5 REST IN PEACE: Chicago-area U.S. soldier killed in terrorist attack at Kenyan military base https://t.co/L7l8VvUVsY 6 minutes ago Elise Flowers RT @AmyAsalmon40: A U.S. soldier from the Chicago area was among three people killed in an attack on a military base in Kenya. WGN has con… 9 minutes ago heraldandreview HAZEL CREST — A U.S. solider from the Chicago area was among three people killed in an attack on a military base in… https://t.co/7Q72fJvacX 11 minutes ago Loretta Mae Kennedy R.I.P. Sir and thankyou foe your bravery and service 💗😰💗 https://t.co/S5VOFh2MHl 14 minutes ago Blacksun REST IN PEACE: Chicago-area U.S. soldier killed in terrorist attack at Kenyan military base https://t.co/TbJvKU9Mm6 17 minutes ago Tamekia Singleton My heart goes out to this young man's family. May he RIP https://t.co/g5uMDTfySW 30 minutes ago DaLaun Dillard RT @ABC7Chicago: Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Al-Shabab terrorist attack at Kenyan military base https://t.co/tPRsifF1cz https://t.co… 30 minutes ago Bud Mench Media Gp REST IN PEACE: Chicago-area U.S. soldier killed in terrorist attack at Kenyan military base https://t.co/blPPtFiDa4 30 minutes ago