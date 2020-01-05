Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Court Proceedings Begin For Accused Fallen Movie Mogul

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Court Proceedings Begin For Accused Fallen Movie Mogul

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Court Proceedings Begin For Accused Fallen Movie Mogul

Monday was about pre-trial motions ahead of Harvey Weinstein's trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein's reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe Wrap


Harvey Weinstein trial: What you need to know before it starts

The former movie mogul is standing trial on five charges relating to two women.
BBC News - Published


Suborders15

Su borders RT @BeachPretzel2: See the photo of him leaning on the walker? He was photographed WITHOUT the walker at a Walmart store after showing up w… 7 seconds ago

SchmattCheryl

Cheryl Schmatt RT @CBSThisMorning: Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected in court today as his long-awaited criminal trial begins. Weinstein is fo… 17 seconds ago

juliedeplorable

Julie D RT @GrnEyez219: 💥Rap!st Harvey Weinstein arrives in court ahead of***assault trial💥 #TWGRP https://t.co/AkDHruXD3w 17 seconds ago

PhillyKat25

Katie Davidson 🍑 #ImpeachBarr #ImpeachTrump RT @irin: I have a piece in the magazine on the Weinstein trial beginning today. We counted 100 women who have come forward against him and… 30 seconds ago

JitteryKitty29

Jittery Kitty RT @GettyImagesNews: Harvey #Weinstein arrives to court for the start of his***crimes trial in New York. Weinstein, a movie producer whos… 40 seconds ago

annaannana1

anna annana Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for opening day of rape trial | Ents & Arts News | Sky News - Zimmer frame?? https://t.co/SxYsMy5VNy 53 seconds ago

iamjoeshanks

Joe Shanks Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of***assault trial – WGN-TV https://t.co/9vQQ25zvio 1 minute ago

M5B1tch

Notgoing Totellyou RT @TIMESUPNOW: At least 100 #silencebreakers who bravely came forward to report Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct risked everything to… 1 minute ago


Harvey Weinstein Accusers Hold Press Conference [Video]Harvey Weinstein Accusers Hold Press Conference

Harvey Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette lash out at the disgraced producer as he arrives in court ahead of the start of his trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

As Harvey Weinstein appears for rape trial in NYC, protesters gather [Video]As Harvey Weinstein appears for rape trial in NYC, protesters gather

Harvey Weinstein — one of the most prominent men accused by over 90 women of sexual misconduct during the height of the #MeToo movement — arrives at his New York City trial for rape charges on..

