Police ID Victims Of Penn Turnpike Bus Crash

Police ID Victims Of Penn Turnpike Bus Crash

Police ID Victims Of Penn Turnpike Bus Crash

Police have released the names of the victims of the chain-reaction crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Two passengers on the bus, 35-year-Ole Eileen Aria of the Bronx and a 9-year-old Brooklyn boy named Jaremy Vazquez, were killed in the crash.

CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
9-Year-Old Girl Among 3 New Yorkers Killed In Bus Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike

Police said 9-year-old Jaremy Vazquez, of Brooklyn, and 35-year-old Eileen Zelis Aria, of the Bronx,...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Reuters



