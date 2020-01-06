Global  

Elizabeth Warren Lands Endorsement From Julián Castro

Elizabeth Warren Lands 2020 Endorsement From Julián Castro.

Castro, a former U.S. Housing Secretary, ended his bid for president just days ago.

There's one candidate I see who's unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America's promise will be there for everyone.

That's why I'm proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president,  Julián Castro, via video.

According to CBS News, sources say Castro will campaign across the country for the Massachusetts senator.

Some members from the Democrat's campaign are also expected to now join hers.

The endorsement is welcoming for Warren, whose support has slipped in recent polls.

For early caucus states, CBS polls show that she is in third place in New Hampshire.

And in an even farther fourth in Iowa
