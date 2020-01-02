Global  

Hundreds of US troops gather for Middle East deployment in Atlanta airport

The chilling moment is captured when hundreds of US troops are gathering for a Middle East deployment at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport on January 3 at around 10 p.m.
"I was confused at first because I saw dozens of troops throughout the terminal and on the tram.

And then I saw about 100 troops outside of security which is where I took the video and then found out they’re going to the Middle East," said Samantha Gardella.



