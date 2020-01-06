Global  

'Grand Theft Auto V' Comes to Xbox Game Pass

Rockstar's legendary open-world masterpiece, 'Grand Theft Auto V,' is now available as part of the Xbox Game Pass service.

Rockstar Games added their hit title to the Game Pass lineup with little fanfare, simply tweeting that 'GTA V' is available now.

While console players will find the open-world crime sim on the Game Pass roster, PC Game Pass users will still have to purchase the game outright.

While 'Grand Theft Auto V' released in September 2013, it has remained one of the best selling titles, month-over-month, for 7 years.

The games rampant success can be attributed to constant updates to 'GTA: Online,' the multiplayer component of the game.

If you're a console Game Pass user who somehow still hasn't jumped into the chaos, now is the time
