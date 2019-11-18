Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft

Tagovailoa will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The quarterback announced his decision at a press conference Monday on the Alabama campus.

With lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance I have decided that I will enter the 2020 NFL draft.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was in attendance and praised his quarterback.

Tua has probably had as much of an impact on our football program here as anyone we've ever had.

Tagovailoa dislocated his hip against Mississippi State on Nov.

16.

Tagovailoa has been rehabbing in Tuscaloosa, but he won't be able to resume athletic activity until mid-February.

The quarterback was widely considered the No.

1 overall draft prospect before the injury.

He is still rated the third overall prospect by ESPN's draft expert Mel Kiper Jr