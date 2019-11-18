Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The quarterback announced his decision at a press conference Monday on the Alabama campus.

With lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance I have decided that I will enter the 2020 NFL draft.

, Tua Tagovailoa, via statement.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was in attendance and praised his quarterback.

Tua has probably had as much of an impact on our football program here as anyone we've ever had.

, Tua Tagovailoa, via statement.

Tagovailoa dislocated his hip against Mississippi State on Nov.

16.

Tagovailoa has been rehabbing in Tuscaloosa, but he won't be able to resume athletic activity until mid-February.

The quarterback was widely considered the No.

1 overall draft prospect before the injury.

He is still rated the third overall prospect by ESPN's draft expert Mel Kiper Jr
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa says he'll make his decision about NFL draft on Jan. 6

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced on Twitter that he plans to make a final...
USATODAY.com - Published

What's next for Alabama after Tua's NFL draft decision?

Tua Tagovailoa's decision to enter the NFL draft is just the latest challenge for a Crimson Tide...
ESPN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mitnavnmark

Mark Andersen RT @BruceFeldmanCFB: BREAKING QB Tua Tagovailoa says he will leave #Alabama early and enter the 2020 NFL draft 3 minutes ago

latimessports

L.A. Times Sports Tua Tagovailoa will leave Alabama and enter NFL draft https://t.co/VQUHILik80 42 minutes ago

CalvinWPLG

Calvin Hughes Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa to leave school early, enter NFL Draft https://t.co/LAl0gw6x5D 44 minutes ago

DD_MSpeakman

Matthew Speakman RT @decaturdaily: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said today he will skip his senior season at Alabama and enter the NFL draft. https://t.co/VcD… 1 hour ago

EricYutzyWPLG

Eric Yutzy Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa to leave school early, enter NFL Draft https://t.co/BaGorQUK4q 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Talkin' With Joe 12/4 [Video]Talkin' With Joe 12/4

WQAM's Joe Rose on whether Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa should return to the school or declare himself to the NFL.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

Alabama Loses Tagovailoa, Beats Mississippi State, 38-7 [Video]Alabama Loses Tagovailoa, Beats Mississippi State, 38-7

QB Tua Tagovailoa will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated right hip.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.