'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film of All-Time at Global Box Office

The Disney animated sequel has earned an estimated $1.325 billion at the worldwide box office.

'Frozen 2' has surpassed its predecessor, 'Frozen,' which earned $1.281 billion globally.

'Frozen 2' earned $11.3 million at the domestic box office.

And $42.4 million overseas this weekend to set the new record.

'Frozen 2' debuted in November to the biggest opening for an animated film.

Earning $358.2 million worldwide in its first weekend.

'Frozen 2' was nominated for best animated feature and best original song at the Golden Globes on Sunday
