'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film of All-Time at Global Box Office
The Disney animated sequel has earned an
estimated $1.325 billion at the worldwide box office.
'Frozen 2' has surpassed its predecessor, 'Frozen,'
which earned $1.281 billion globally.
'Frozen 2' earned $11.3 million
at the domestic box office.
And $42.4 million overseas this weekend to set the new record.
'Frozen 2' debuted in November to the biggest opening for an animated film.
Earning $358.2 million worldwide
in its first weekend.
'Frozen 2' was nominated for best animated feature and best original song at the Golden Globes on Sunday