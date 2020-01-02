Travis Scott's 'Jackboys' Tops 'Billboard' 200

The 'Jackboys' album debuted at No.

1 on the first albums chart of 2020.

The seven-track album earned 154,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Jan.

2.

'Jackboys' is a hip-hop project led by Scott, with members Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B.

Five of the seven tracks on the 21-minute album are credited to 'Jackboys.'.

The album also contains a remix of Scott’s single, “Highest in the Room,” featuring Rosalía and Lil Baby.

Scott was announced this week as one of the three headliners of the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The festival, also featuring Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine, will take place April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California