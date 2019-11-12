Global  

Little Caesars CEO Talks Delivery, Impossible Foods, and Ghost Kitchens

Little Caesars CEO Talks Delivery, Impossible Foods, and Ghost Kitchens

Little Caesars CEO Talks Delivery, Impossible Foods, and Ghost Kitchens

David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, told Cheddar that it's bringing its pizza to customers' doors in 2020, rolling out nationwide delivery in the U.S. and Canada on Monday.
