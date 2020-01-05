Global  

Three Kings Day Celebrations Underway in Harlem

The 43rd annual Three Kings Day celebration began Monday morning at El Museo del Barrio and has moved into the streets of East Harlem with people dressed as the three kings marching through the streets accompanied by real camels, musicians, handmade puppets and stilts walkers.CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.
