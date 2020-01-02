Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Corinth Police investigating fatal shooting

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Corinth Police investigating fatal shooting

Corinth Police investigating fatal shooting

They found William Marlar dead inside the home.

He had a gunshot wound to the chest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Corinth Police investigating fatal shooting

A woman today because officers said she shot and killed her husband.

Police found 55-year-old phyllis marler friday sitting on the front porch of their home on main street with a gunshot wound to her arm.

They also found the body of 65- year-old william marler inside the home.

Lee




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police: Man Detained For Questioning In Connection To Fatal Shooting Found Dead [Video]Police: Man Detained For Questioning In Connection To Fatal Shooting Found Dead

A man who was detained for questioning in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman was found dead.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published

Names released in fatal double-shooting at Old State Road 25 gas station [Video]Names released in fatal double-shooting at Old State Road 25 gas station

Indiana State Police have identified two people killed in a shooting at a Family Express gas station.

Credit: WLFIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.