Brushfire Victims Being Evacuated

Occurred on January 4, 2020 / Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: "My family and I registered to evacuate Mallacoota, a town in East Gippsland which was affected greatly by the Australian bushfires.

We were accepted to be evacuated by ship through the help of the Australian Defense Force.

They took on approx.

1400 passengers and over 100 of our beloved pets.

They made us feel at home for the long 20-hour journey and made sure we got to safety.

We can't thank them enough for their generosity in making sure every person was comfortable and was safe." Credit: Leah Borderick