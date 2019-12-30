Australia Bushfires Creating Weather Systems 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:50s - Published The bushfires raging across Australia are forming their own weather systems. The bushfires raging across Australia are forming their own weather systems.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Authorities warn Australian bushfires developing their own weather systems The bushfires ravaging Australia are generating so much heat that they are creating their own weather...

Reuters - Published 3 days ago



Australia's 'columns of fire' force mass evacuation, claim ninth life A volunteer firefighter was killed battling Australian bushfires on Monday as "columns" of flames...

Reuters - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this