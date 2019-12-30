Global  

Australia Bushfires Creating Weather Systems

Australia Bushfires Creating Weather SystemsThe bushfires raging across Australia are forming their own weather systems.
Authorities warn Australian bushfires developing their own weather systems

The bushfires ravaging Australia are generating so much heat that they are creating their own weather...
Reuters - Published

Australia's 'columns of fire' force mass evacuation, claim ninth life

A volunteer firefighter was killed battling Australian bushfires on Monday as "columns" of flames...
Reuters - Published


Australia's bushfires are creating their own weather systems [Video]Australia's bushfires are creating their own weather systems

Bushfires in Australia are burning so fiercely that they are creating pyrocumulonimbus clouds which are then creating thunderstorms.

Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes [Video]Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes

The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast. Searing weather fronts are whipping up more blazes across Victoria and New South Wales. At the peak of the..

