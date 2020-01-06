Global  

John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment TrialJohn Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.
Bolton says willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday that he...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Politico•WorldNews•Mediaite•USATODAY.com•BBC News•Telegraph.co.uk•CBC.ca•Seattle Times•Brisbane Times


John Bolton ‘prepared to testify’ if subpoenaed by Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he is...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV News•Brisbane Times



