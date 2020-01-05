Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'The Irishman' Gets Whacked at the Golden Globes, Theatrical Releases Win Big

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:26s - Published < > Embed
'The Irishman' Gets Whacked at the Golden Globes, Theatrical Releases Win Big

'The Irishman' Gets Whacked at the Golden Globes, Theatrical Releases Win Big

Despite boasting its strongest awards season slate yet, Netflix mostly got shut out as "The Irishman," "The Two Popes," "Dolemite Is My Name," and "Marriage Story" lost again and again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globes 2020: 'Marriage Story,' 'Irishman' aim for Oscar momentum as awards season kicks off

'Marriage Story' and 'The Irishman' are among the movies aiming for Golden Globes glory Sunday night,...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cheddar

Cheddar Despite boasting its strongest awards season slate yet, Netflix mostly got shut out as #TheIrishman, #TheTwoPopes,… https://t.co/PZ1GhJOyS3 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Irishman,' 'Two Popes' Among Movies Snubbed at Golden Globes | THR News [Video]'The Irishman,' 'Two Popes' Among Movies Snubbed at Golden Globes | THR News

Other films with multiple nominations that didn't win a single award include 'Bombshell,' 'Dolemite Is My Name,' 'Harriet,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Knives Out' and 'Little Women.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:01Published

Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award [Video]Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Tom Hanks was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The award honors and celebrates his iconic 30-year movie career. Reuters reports that 63-year-old Hanks was..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.