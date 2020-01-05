'The Irishman' Gets Whacked at the Golden Globes, Theatrical Releases Win Big 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:26s - Published 'The Irishman' Gets Whacked at the Golden Globes, Theatrical Releases Win Big Despite boasting its strongest awards season slate yet, Netflix mostly got shut out as "The Irishman," "The Two Popes," "Dolemite Is My Name," and "Marriage Story" lost again and again.

0

