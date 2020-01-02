Global  

Minneapolis Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Death Of Realtor Monique Baugh, 28

Minneapolis Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Death Of Realtor Monique Baugh, 28

Minneapolis Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting Death Of Realtor Monique Baugh, 28

The 41-year-old suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning, Ali Lucia reports (0:36).

WCCO 4 News This Morning at 6:00 a.m. [Video]WCCO 4 News This Morning at 6:00 a.m.

Minneapolis police are still trying to figure out why a gunman killed 28-year-old Monique Baugh (1:38). WCCO This Morning - January 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:38Published

