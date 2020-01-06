Global  

Yum! Brands Picks Up a Good-Tasting Habit

The KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell owner acquires the not-such-a-bad Habit Burger Grill Chain from Habit Restaurants for $375M.

Are there more juicy acquisitions to come?
Yum! Brands to Acquire The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The parent company of KFC and Taco Bell is acquiring Habit Burger, a burger chain with a cult following

