Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

World leaders call for de-escalation after US kills Iranian general

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
World leaders call for de-escalation after US kills Iranian generalWorld leaders call for de-escalation after US kills Iranian general
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Top Democrats Warn Of Escalation In Middle East Over US Killing Soleimani

Top Democrats and world leaders have warned that the assassination of Iran's most powerful military...
RTTNews - Published

Oil rises seven-month high, Wall Street stocks fall

Oil rises seven-month high, Wall Street stocks fallLONDON: Meanwhile, world oil prices jumped on Friday after the US killed the Iranian general. Brent...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

McEwanMorton

McEwan FBPE #European leaders call for #de-escalation of #crisis after #Suleimani killing https://t.co/ZC5JF1ZoN0 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.