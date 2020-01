Monday Morning Forecast 1/6/2020

WITH ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURESTHE NEXT COUPLEAFTERNOONS.

SO EXPECT A HIGH OF58 IN BAKERSFIELD TODAY AND THEN61 TOMORROW.

THERE'S A FOGTHREAT EACH MORNING, MAINLYNORTH OF THE COUNTY LINE.WE'LL HAVE A TROUGH SWEEPINGTHROUGH THEREGION WEDNESDAY, WHICH JUSTMEANS SOMEINCREASED CLOUDS AND BREEZESANDA DROP INTEMPERATURES BACK TO THE LOW 50SIN THE VALLEY THAT AFTERNOON.THERE'S A SLIGHT CHANCE OFSHOWERS, MAINLY IN THE FOOTHILLSWHERE THE CLOUDS GET TRAPPED.

WEHAVE A BETTER CHANCE OF RAINHEADING INTO THURSDAY,WHERE TEMPERATURES LOOK COLDENOUGH TO BRINGA CHANCE OF MOUNTAIN SNOW DOWNTO ABOUT 5,000 FEET.

WE'LLWAIT AND SEE HOW THAT DEVELOPSAND WHAT IT MEANSFOR THE PASSES THAT MORNING.BUT AS THAT STORM CLEARS OUTTHURSDAY AFTERNOON WE'LLHAVE CLEARING SKIES AND STABLECONDITIONS OVERNIGHT,BRINGING A CHANCE OF FOG FRIDAYMORNING.

THERE'S THEN ANOTHERCHANCE OF RAIN HEADING FORCENTRALCALIFORNIA THIS WEEKEND, WHICHCOULD MEAN MORE MOUNTAINSNOW SUNDAY MORNING, BUT AGAIN,WE HAVE TO WAIT AND SEEWHERE THAT STORM IS HEADING, HOWMUCH MOISTUREIT IS CARRYING AND HOW COLDTEMPERATURES CAN BE BEFORE WESTART COUNTING ON THAT CHANCE OFPRECIPITATIONHERE AT HOME.