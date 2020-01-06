Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Weinstein rape trial begins in New York

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
Weinstein rape trial begins in New York

Weinstein rape trial begins in New York

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark rape trial, met by celebrity accusers including Rosanna Arquette who helped fuel the #MeToo movement in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Weinstein rape trial begins in New York

Former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Monday, hobbled into a Manhattan court using a walker for the start of his criminal trial.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York.

He could face life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge - predatory sexual assault.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein - once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers - of sexual misconduct going back decades.

Outside of court - some of Weinstein's most high-profile accusers including Rose McGowan, who praised those speaking out.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) ACTRESS ROSE MCGOWAN, SAYING: "I thank those testifying for standing not just for themselves but for all of us who will never have even one day in court.

Today is a day for us to honor how far we've come and how much we've endured to get here." Actress Rosanna Arquette, who says Weinstein damaged her career after she resisted his advances, demanded that he be held accountable.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) ACTRESS ROSANNA ARQUETTE, SAYING: “Time's up on sexual harassment in all workplaces... Time's up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein." Weinstein's attorney, Donna Rotunno, told reporters that no evidence has been presented yet, and that her client is innocent until proven guilty: (SOUNDBITE)(English) WEINSTEIN'S ATTORNEY, DONNA ROTUNNO, SAYING: "The government doesn't want us to have a voice.

This trial is to show the jury and the state of New York that there is more to this then they'd like everyone to believe." Weinstein faces charges of assault from former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, who says that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006.

The other woman, who is accusing Weinstein of rape in 2013, has not been publicly identified.

Weinstein's alleged wrongdoings have become a symbol of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

Weinstein has denied the allegations and says any sexual encounters he had were consensual.



Recent related news from verified sources

High stakes Harvey Weinstein rape trial begins in New York

Weinstein hobbled into court leaning on a walker and with a member of his team holding his arm for...
The Age - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersReuters IndiaIndependentAl JazeeraSBS



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in Los Angeles [Video]Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get under way. Prosecutors in LA..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Court Proceedings Begin For Accused Fallen Movie Mogul [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Court Proceedings Begin For Accused Fallen Movie Mogul

Monday was about pre-trial motions ahead of Harvey Weinstein's trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.