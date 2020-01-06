Community steps up to help flood victims

Rain and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

With no help for individuals affected by the halloween floods.

The community is not stepping in to try and help those in need.

News channel 2's brent kearney spoke to members of the community foundation who are taking in donations.

Good afternoon brent.

Good afternoon katrina, the community foundation announced that the rising pheonix holdings corporation will match up to 50,000 dollars in donations to the community foundation.

Thats a potential of 100,000 dollars for both counties in addition to the 1 million dollars provided to oneida county.

This all comes after fema denied individual assistance to flood victims affected by the halloween floods.

I spoke to john swann from the community foundation about the donations that are coming in.

"its been well documented, this community has a giving spirit and it comes together particulary in times of need.

People are anxious and willing to help their neighbors who are suffering from the affects of mother nature in this instance as well as others.

The foundation has been collecting since november an has so far raised 31,000 dollars.

Iwill have the full story tonight on the live at 5 newshour and news channel 2 at 6.

Alsoif you wish to learn more on how you can donate, we will