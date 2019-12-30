Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kylie Jenner Sparks Dating Rumors Amid Travis Scott Break Up

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Kylie Jenner Sparks Dating Rumors Amid Travis Scott Break Up

Kylie Jenner Sparks Dating Rumors Amid Travis Scott Break Up

Kylie Jenner fans think she's got a new man after her break up with Travis Scott, but we got the details on what's really going on.

Plus, Khloe Kardashian is sour about Kylie's latest IG post.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Travis Scott Says He’ll Always Love Kylie Jenner + Names Hardest Part About Relationships

Travis Scott Says He’ll Always Love Kylie Jenner + Names Hardest Part About RelationshipsHouston rapper Travis Scott is keeping it 100 about fatherhood. The hip-hop superstar has dished on...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared JrNowWorldNewsE! OnlineTMZ.com


Travis Scott’s Bae Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws W/ NSFW Underwear Pics: “One Last Thirst Trap”

Travis Scott’s Bae Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws W/ NSFW Underwear Pics: “One Last Thirst Trap”Houston rapper Travis Scott might want to consider tying the knot with his baby mother sooner than...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Just JaredContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Kylie Jenner Sparks Dating Rumors Amid Travis Scott Break Up https://t.co/McMILbTVk6 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Fans React To Travis Scott Fake Comment On Jordyn Woods Photo [Video]Kylie Jenner Fans React To Travis Scott Fake Comment On Jordyn Woods Photo

Travis Scott fans react to fake flirty comment on Jordyn Woods photo. Plus, Kylie Jenner teases new Stormi collection. Plus Kylie faces backlash over cultural appropriation

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:29Published

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent New Year's Eve apart [Video]Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent New Year's Eve apart

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott spent New Year's Eve (31.12.19) apart.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.