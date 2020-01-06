Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico

5.8-Magnitude quake collapses several homes in Puerto Rico

Several homes in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, were damaged by the 5.8-magnitude that struck the country on Monday (January 6).

The first quake struck at 6:32 a.m.

(1032 GMT) just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Service.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

5.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Puerto Rico, Damaging Homes

5.8-Magnitude Quake Strikes Puerto Rico, Damaging HomesA 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.com


Puerto Rico struck by 5.8-magnitude quake

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

6.5 Magnitude Earthquake hits Puerto Rico [Video]6.5 Magnitude Earthquake hits Puerto Rico

A second earthquake hit Puerto Rico overnight.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:36Published

6.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity [Video]6.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck Puerto Rico. It is the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.