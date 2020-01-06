Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university

Police beat students with sticks in Kolkata on Monday (January 6) during a protest over a university attack in a different city.

That attack took place at a campus in Delhi on Sunday (January 5) and saw masked men burst in and attack students - leaving 30 in hospital.

New Delhi police are now investigating what happened.

It's the latest incident to ignite criticism of India's ruling Hindu nationalists.

The attack took place at a university long seen as a bastion of left-wing politics, and came as students nationwide lead a campaign against a citizenship law introduced last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is seen as discriminating against Muslims.

Some have blamed the incident on a student union tied to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party - though it has denied involvement.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PROTESTER, SANGEETA, SAYING: "This is sick, where have we come to?

I mean, violence in universities, I cannot even imagine this.

I felt so safe when I was studying in college and what are we giving to our students, it is horrible, horrible, that's the least that I can say." Nearly a dozen students told Reuters that police failed to act, leaving them at the mercy of the mob.

The protests have persisted since the attack, with more demonstrations planned.