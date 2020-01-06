Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a premier university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the latest incident to ignite criticism of India's ruling Hindu nationalists.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
Police beat students with sticks in Kolkata on Monday (January 6) during a protest over a university attack in a different city.

That attack took place at a campus in Delhi on Sunday (January 5) and saw masked men burst in and attack students - leaving 30 in hospital.

New Delhi police are now investigating what happened.

It's the latest incident to ignite criticism of India's ruling Hindu nationalists.

The attack took place at a university long seen as a bastion of left-wing politics, and came as students nationwide lead a campaign against a citizenship law introduced last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is seen as discriminating against Muslims.

Some have blamed the incident on a student union tied to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party - though it has denied involvement.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PROTESTER, SANGEETA, SAYING: "This is sick, where have we come to?

I mean, violence in universities, I cannot even imagine this.

I felt so safe when I was studying in college and what are we giving to our students, it is horrible, horrible, that's the least that I can say." Nearly a dozen students told Reuters that police failed to act, leaving them at the mercy of the mob.

The protests have persisted since the attack, with more demonstrations planned.



