The flu around central New York

America's top infectious disease doctor believes this flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades.

At least29- hundred people in the u-s have died from influenza so far this flu season.

The c-d-cestimates there have been at least 6-point-4 million flu illnesses and 55- thousand hospitalizations.

Children are particularly susceptible to influenza b, this season's dominant strain.

We checked in with the local health departments for local flu numbers.

So far....oneida county has seen nearly 500 cases of flu.

