Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The flu around central New York

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
The flu around central New YorkExperts say they've seen an increase in flu cases this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The flu around central New York

The youngng and the restless is next and for those watching on wktv...more news is coming up.

Welcome back and thank you for joining us for this half hour of newschannel two at noon.

America's top infectious disease doctor believes this flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades.

At least29- hundred people in the u-s have died from influenza so far this flu season.

The c-d-cestimates there have been at least 6-point-4 million flu illnesses and 55- thousand hospitalizations.

Children are particularly susceptible to influenza b, this season's dominant strain.

We checked in with the local health departments for local flu numbers.

So far....oneida county has seen nearly 500 cases of flu.

At the end of 2018 -- oneida




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChesterJones80

Chester @roselc04 Aye, agreed. But you could say the same about any part of the world really. London, Perth, New York, Ir… https://t.co/Vv4CmXtRsn 1 hour ago

WxBrianD

Brian Donegan Good evening, central New York and the Finger Lakes. It's currently Cloudy and 31 degrees in #Ithaca, and the sun w… https://t.co/WgRInBFXvp 22 hours ago

ShutitdownCuse

Berner account 🌹 All you Trump voters in the area around Central New York should probably be aware that your going to have to hide i… https://t.co/yVTTs7DGrq 1 day ago

ItaliaNicholas

Nicholas Italia European Starlings have been in the U.S. since 1890, when they were brought to New York's Central Park. Since then… https://t.co/ATmlwVxWgS 2 days ago

WxBrianD

Brian Donegan Good evening, central New York and the Finger Lakes. It's currently Cloudy and 34 degrees in #Ithaca, and the sun w… https://t.co/8PJi6eue82 2 days ago

SmittenJadine

cHa!Rman m0b! size 9 RT @soberanoslustre: Cancelling plans is okay. Sneaking around to meet your ex after 5 years is okay. Breaking up with your gf and immediat… 2 days ago

soberanoslustre

B Cancelling plans is okay. Sneaking around to meet your ex after 5 years is okay. Breaking up with your gf and immed… https://t.co/maMEBZZH8L 2 days ago

WxBrianD

Brian Donegan Good evening, central New York and the Finger Lakes. It's currently Cloudy and 44 degrees in #Ithaca, and the sun w… https://t.co/Tykso5oMyB 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Do You Know If You Have The Flu Or A Cold? [Video]How Do You Know If You Have The Flu Or A Cold?

CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has everything you need to know about this year's flu season and the differences between a cold and allergies.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:43Published

2020 Lincoln Aviator VisioBlade wiper system [Video]2020 Lincoln Aviator VisioBlade wiper system

The next winter storm is just around the corner, but that icy sleet pelting windshields won’t stand a chance against the all-new Lincoln Aviator equipped with intuitive and time-saving technology..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.