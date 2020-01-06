Global  

Penske completes purchase of IMS

Penske becomes the fourth owner of the track.
Penske completes purchase of IMS

Today roger penske completed his purchase of ims and its properties.

He is now officially the fourth owner of the famous racetrack.

Penske was approachedlast september about taking over ownership of the speedway.

Team penske has a won a record 18 indianapolis 500s.

Terms of the sale have not been disclosed.

New at noon -- indiana has a new




