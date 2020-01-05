Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes

Awkwafina Makes History At Golden Globes

The 31-year-old star is the first Asian-American to win a Golden Globe Award for best actress in the musical or comedy film for her role in “The Farewell.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Awkwafina Makes History At The Golden Globes

Awkwafina Makes History At The Golden GlobesWatch VideoAwkwafina won the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film Sunday night...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •SifyCBS 2CBS NewsJust JaredSeattle TimesE! Online


Awkwafina, Jon Hamm & More Attend Vanity Fair, Audi & Amazon Studios Pre-Golden Globes Party

Awkwafina and Jon Hamm are celebrating the upcoming 2020 Golden Globes! The stars were both in...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate McKinnon sums up why we love Ellen DeGeneres 🏳️‍🌈 [Video]Kate McKinnon sums up why we love Ellen DeGeneres 🏳️‍🌈

Last night’s Golden Globes speech by Kate McKinnon for Ellen DeGeneres has us weeping 😭

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:05Published

Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News [Video]Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News

The 'Office' creator also took shots at Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.