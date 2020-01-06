Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Warner Robins: Here’s another chance to get rid of your Christmas tree

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Warner Robins: Here’s another chance to get rid of your Christmas tree

Warner Robins: Here’s another chance to get rid of your Christmas tree

If you haven’t gotten rid of your Christmas tree yet, here is another chance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Warner Robins: Here’s another chance to get rid of your Christmas tree

C1 3 b13 a moment.

In high definition this is the 41nbc news at six... if you haven't gotten rid of your christmas tree yet, here is another chance.

Keep warner robins beautiful is asking you to bring your liveing christmas trees... to the annual round-up tomorrow morning.

Most trees will be chipped into mulch and used to keep city parks green and beautiful.

The majority of this year's recycled trees... will be donated to the new wellston park for dogs.

Other trees will be deposited in area lakes and streams ... in an effort to imrpove those habitats.

We have been doing this for over 20 years we've had the same sponsor we've been lucky enough to get flint energies to help us out so they help us pay for seedlings and then they help us get the word out by advertising so once again they stepped up to the plate to help us launch this program and hopefully will be doing it for another 20 years.

The event is tomorrow from 9 a-m to 1 p-m in warner robins on maple




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Missyann1280

Missy Smith Happy New Year! 2020!!! Here's to another decade of love, family, friends and happiness!! @ Warner Robins, Georgia https://t.co/KHGaD6OOjO 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.