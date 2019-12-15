Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New business turns trash to soil

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
New business turns trash to soilReduce, reuse and recycle. The three R’s are key to a greener planet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New business turns trash to soil

Will apply for a grant to be able to purchase ipads for those veterans who are currently not able to connect to the app.

If you find yourself feeling guilty about your carbon footprint... a middle georgia woman has a new business ... that can help with that.

41nbc's chip matthews reports.

:01 :07 sot - candace neller-harper - owner of second hand soil "i just want to save the planet."

For this monroe county woman, the path to a greener planet is about more than the car she drives.

In december, candace neller-haper started a mission to reduce the amount of trash sent to middle georgia landfills.

Trash picked up by trucks that don't get the same mpg as her prius.

Sot - candace neller-harper - owner of second hand soil "garbage trucks get three miles to the gallon."

Neller-harper decided to do something to help out mother earth.

Sot - candace neller-harper - owner of second hand soil "i drop a bin off at your house, you fill it up with trash, which is like coffee grounds, eggshells, any food scraps, paper, cardboard and then a week later i come and pick it up."

She isn't in the business of hauling trash, but she is in business.

Sot - candace neller-harper - owner of second hand soil "i started a compost recycling business.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Yeah, No: Chinese Diplomats Expelled For 'Accidentally' Driving Onto Sensitive US Military Base [Video]Yeah, No: Chinese Diplomats Expelled For 'Accidentally' Driving Onto Sensitive US Military Base

Two Chinese diplomats were quietly expelled from the US after breaching a Virginia military base in September. Business Insider reports the incident appears to be the first instance of suspected..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.