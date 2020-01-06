Global  

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For PresidentCastro announced the endorsement in a video posted to Twitter Monday.
Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren for president after ending his own campaign

Julian Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development Secretary under President Obama, ended his own...
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro Endorses Senator Elizabeth Warren


