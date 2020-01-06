Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR NewsThe 'Office' creator also took shots at Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

THRAwards

THR Awards Ricky Gervais Goes Unfiltered in Golden Globes Monologue | THR News https://t.co/TVUzmy2IyY https://t.co/aU0GSdxAHS 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Al Pacino Brings His Daughter To Golden Globes [Video]Al Pacino Brings His Daughter To Golden Globes

Al Pacino brought his daughter as his date to the Golden Globes to celebrate "The Irishman"'s nominations. At the Amazon after-party, Pacino tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel what he thought of Ricky..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:07Published

Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response [Video]Ricky Gervais' scathing Golden Globes speech receives mixed response

Ricky Gervais was met with a combination of laughs and scowls as he delivered his scathing opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.