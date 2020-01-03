Global  

MOM TO MOM 1/5/20 - TOP 3 HEALTH TIPS

on mom to mom, we've got the top three health packs for the new year.
MOM TO MOM 1/5/20 - TOP 3 HEALTH TIPS

On mom to mom, we've got the top three health packs for the new year.

New year, new you.

So, you're probably looking for ways to be healthier.

Well, i've got my good friend, dr. pearce, here to tell us about the three tips to help us get healthier this year.

What's some of the tips that we need to look for?

Justin pearce: well, you know, one of the biggest things you think when you're trying to hit new year's resolutions is start by drinking more water.

When you drink more water, you fill up quicker and you have less time to drink more starbucks and less cokes, and pops, and things that are just going to cause inflammation in your body.

Mandy w.: right.

So, how much water should we actually drink?

Justin pearce: you should be drinking at least half of your body weight in ounces every single day.

So, a 200 pound person, 100 ounces of water every day.

Mandy w.: all right.

What's that next tip?

Justin pearce: the next tip is apple cider vinegar.

It's a great way to start your morning.

It helps to kick your metabolism into gear.

It helps to reduce inflammation, as well as just acidifying your stomach, which helps to digest the food and break it down.

Whether you're eating bad foods or good foods, hopefully good foods, it's going to help you to be able to break those foods down.

Mandy w.: now, i've had apple cider vinegar, and it is not the best tasting.

Is there something that we can mix with it to kind of make it taste a little better?

Justin pearce: not really, but if you were to mix something, maybe a little bit of honey would go a long ways to help to make it at least tolerable.

Mandy w.: awesome.

And then what's that third tip to help us?

Justin pearce: the third tip is sugar.

Cut the sugars.

Cut the grains down.

They are inflammatory.

They cause hormone imbalances.

They make you fat and make you tired.

You cut those out, drink water, do cider vinegar.

There you go.

Mandy w.: awesome.

That's such great tips.

We're going to post these tips as well up on our facebook page, and as always, moms, we'll see




