Juno Launching at CES 2020 to Rapidly Chill Wine, Beer, Soda and More Using Thermoelectric Cooling Technology

Juno, the makers of highly advanced coolers, announced its latest product, Matrix, a device that can cool any drink, from wine to soda to champagne in just minutes.
