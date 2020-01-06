|
Juno Launching at CES 2020 to Rapidly Chill Wine, Beer, Soda and More Using Thermoelectric Cooling Technology
Juno, the makers of highly advanced coolers, announced its latest product, Matrix, a device that can cool any drink, from wine to soda to champagne in just minutes.
