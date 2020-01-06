Global  

Julia Is An “Intelligent Autonomous Cooking System” by CookingPal

Julia, the Intelligent Autonomous Cooking System by CookingPal, can shop for food and cook for you.

It can chop, stir, knead, steam, and even wash itself with a little help from you.
