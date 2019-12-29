Global  

Jason Gardiner thinks John Barrowman will struggle on 'Dancing On Ice'

Jason Gardiner thinks John Barrowman will struggle on 'Dancing On Ice'

Jason Gardiner thinks John Barrowman will struggle on 'Dancing On Ice'

He has been replaced by Barrowman as a judge on the show but doesn't think he has the experience or technical knowledge for his critique to carry any weight.

He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper. Jason also branded programme hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby "fake" and admitted he had "nothing from Phil and Holly. Not even a text message".

Not even a text message".
