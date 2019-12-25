Amanda Holden's new £3 million 'Britain's Got Talent' deal

Amanda Holden's new £3 million 'Britain's Got Talent' deal She has put pen to paper on a new £1 million-a-year contract with ITV, which will keep her on the show she has been part of since its 2007 launch - for three more years.

Amanda's deal comes not long after it was revealed that 'BGT' hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are set to sign a new £40 million contract with ITV.