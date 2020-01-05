Global  

Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe

Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe

Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe

Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe The actress scooped the statuette for 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy' for her performance in 'The Farewell', and was overjoyed to be at the event alongside the likes of her fellow nominees.

She also joked that she will sell her Golden Globe award if she ever falls on "hard times".

Taking to the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel, she said: Awkwafina went on to thank her director Lulu Wang for giving her the part.

Awkwafina said: The star went on to dedicate the award to her father and paid tribute to her late mother.

Awkwafina said:
