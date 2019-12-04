Global  

Tua Tagovailoa Wants In On The NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa Wants In On The NFL DraftTua Tagovailoa is skipping his next college season.
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa declares for NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has declared for the NFL draft. Tagovailoa was once regarded as a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NewsdayCBS SportsESPNNYTimes.com


Clay Travis breaks down why Tua Tagovailoa needs to go pro this year

Clay Travis breaks down why Tua Tagovailoa needs to go pro this yearClay Travis explains why he thinks it would be a wise decision for Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



pbpsports

PB Post Sports RT @JakeElman97: Alabama QB Tua Tagovalioa is going pro. Here’s what former FAU head coach @Lane_Kiffin, who was Tua’s recruiter at Alabama… 3 hours ago

JakeElman97

Jake Elman Alabama QB Tua Tagovalioa is going pro. Here’s what former FAU head coach @Lane_Kiffin, who was Tua’s recruiter at… https://t.co/7GYpFr6DvL 5 hours ago

curranc44

CURRAN 🐦🌲⚒ RT @FoxSportsRadio: 🎙️ @howaboutafresca: "Last year, Justin Herbert had a lot of momentum behind him, and that's when he SHOULD have entere… 3 days ago

FoxSportsRadio

FOX Sports Radio 🎙️ @howaboutafresca: "Last year, Justin Herbert had a lot of momentum behind him, and that's when he SHOULD have en… https://t.co/FTuCRf63O1 3 days ago

howaboutafresca

Jason Smith Tua Tagovailoa stock is low now. But by the draft, after he gets healthy and scouts spend time looking at his tape,… https://t.co/58WMdv6iQQ 4 days ago

obaker445

baker Tua Tagovailoa to Miami if he declares? I wouldnt be too mad, I'll be disappointed that they never gave Rosen a cha… https://t.co/HfEF6NBqud 4 days ago

joe_logrippo

Joe LoGrippo The #Giants are obviously in a good spot at No. 4 in the #NFLDraft, but they’re also in prime position to trade bac… https://t.co/LeyY5nODdG 1 week ago


Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft [Video]Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa to Leave Alabama and Enter NFL Draft. Tagovailoa will skip his senior season to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback announced his decision at a press conference Monday on the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:31Published

Talkin' With Joe 12/4 [Video]Talkin' With Joe 12/4

WQAM's Joe Rose on whether Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa should return to the school or declare himself to the NFL.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07Published

