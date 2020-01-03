Global  

Awkwafina Gets A Golden Globes Win

Awkwafina became the first performer of Asian descent to ever win this award.
Awkwafina, Jon Hamm & More Attend Vanity Fair, Audi & Amazon Studios Pre-Golden Globes Party

Awkwafina and Jon Hamm are celebrating the upcoming 2020 Golden Globes! The stars were both in...
The Farewell's Awkwafina & Knives Out's Ana de Armas Attend AFI Awards 2020!

Awkwafina and Ana de Armas hit the red carpet at the 2020 AFI Awards on Friday afternoon (January 3)...
DavidChiu

David Chiu Asian America is so proud of @Awkwafina. We join in her hope that "this is just the beginning." And she also gets… https://t.co/GMT634vRj6 15 hours ago


Awkwafina will sell Golden Globe

The actress scooped the statuette for 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy' for her performance in 'The Farewell', and was overjoyed to be at the event.

Queens-Born Awkwafina Makes Golden Globes History

The New York native is the first Asian-American to win the Golden Globes best actress award.

