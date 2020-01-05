NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’
NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says
Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’.
Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the
NFL on Jan.
4, following the New England Patriots
playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.
His future in the league is unclear,
as it is the first time in his 20-year
career that the Patriots cannot
assign him the franchise tag.
When asked about whether he would
continue to play, Brady gave hope to his fans,
saying it was “pretty unlikely” he would retire.
.
Brady also spoke about his love for the
Patriots and coach Bill Belichick, saying
he’s been “blessed” to play on the team.
.
I love the Patriots.
It's the greatest organization.
Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years,
and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, there's nobody
who's had a better career, I would say, than me
-- just being with them.
So I'm very blessed, Tom Brady, via ESPN.
Brady did, however, remain
vague on his return to the
Patriots, saying he “doesn’t
know what's going to happen.” .
I don't know what's going to happen.
I'm not going to predict it.
No one
needs to make choices at this point.
I love playing football, Tom Brady, via ESPN.
Brady is a three-time NFL
MVP, with over 239 career
wins to his name, the most
all time by an NFL player.
He is the first and only quarterback
to win six Super Bowl rings, with the
most recent win being against the
Los Angeles Rams in 2019