NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’

Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the NFL on Jan.

4, following the New England Patriots playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

His future in the league is unclear, as it is the first time in his 20-year career that the Patriots cannot assign him the franchise tag.

When asked about whether he would continue to play, Brady gave hope to his fans, saying it was “pretty unlikely” he would retire.

Brady also spoke about his love for the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick, saying he’s been “blessed” to play on the team.

I love the Patriots.

It's the greatest organization.

Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years, and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, there's nobody who's had a better career, I would say, than me -- just being with them.

So I'm very blessed, Tom Brady, via ESPN.

Brady did, however, remain vague on his return to the Patriots, saying he “doesn’t know what's going to happen.” .

I don't know what's going to happen.

I'm not going to predict it.

No one needs to make choices at this point.

I love playing football, Tom Brady, via ESPN.

Brady is a three-time NFL MVP, with over 239 career wins to his name, the most all time by an NFL player.

He is the first and only quarterback to win six Super Bowl rings, with the most recent win being against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019