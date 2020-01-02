Global  

China's new man in Hong Kong hopes city will return to 'right path'

China's new man in Hong Kong hopes city will return to 'right path'

China's new man in Hong Kong hopes city will return to 'right path'

The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official in the Asian financial hub, made his first comments to the media on Monday.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
China's new man in Hong Kong hopes city will return to 'right path'

The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong - the most senior mainland official in the territory - said on Monday (January 6) that Beijing is the strongest backer of the Asian financial hub.

Luo Huining was making his first comments to the media after it was announced on Saturday (January 4) that he would replace Wang Zhimin as head of the platform by which Beijing projects its influence in the city.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) NEW HONG KONG LIAISON OFFICE CHIEF, LUO HUINING, SAYING: "Over the past half year, the Hong Kong situation has been worrying.

Everyone eagerly hopes Hong Kong can return to the right path.

Just like President Xi Jinping said in his New Year address if there is no harmony and stable environment, there is no home with peace and contentment.

We sincerely hope Hong Kong is doing well, as well as our fellow compatriots in Hong Kong.

For Hong Kong, one country two systems is its greatest advantage." Reuters reported in November that Beijing was considering replacements for Wang in a sign of dissatisfaction at the liaison office's handling of the situation in Hong Kong - which has faced more than six months of pro-democracy protests.



