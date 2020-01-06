Orthodox Christian worshippers mark Epiphany with icy dance for good health 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:50s - Published Orthodox Christian worshippers mark Epiphany with icy dance for good health Orthodox Christian worshippers braved cold weather and plunged into cold wateron Monday to retrieve a wooden cross during the traditional blessing of the Orthodox Epiphany Day.View on euronews 0

