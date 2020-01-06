Global  

Orthodox Christian worshippers mark Epiphany with icy dance for good health

Orthodox Christian worshippers mark Epiphany with icy dance for good health

Orthodox Christian worshippers mark Epiphany with icy dance for good health

Orthodox Christian worshippers braved cold weather and plunged into cold wateron Monday to retrieve a wooden cross during the traditional blessing of the Orthodox Epiphany Day.View on euronews
