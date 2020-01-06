Iraqi paramilitaries walk on pictures Trump and Netanyahu 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:39s - Published Iraqi paramilitaries walk on pictures Trump and Netanyahu Members of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary umbrella group walked on pictures of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, during a memorial ceremony for their deputy commander Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani.View on euronews

