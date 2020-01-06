Global  

Iraqi paramilitaries walk on pictures Trump and Netanyahu

Members of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary umbrella group walked on pictures of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, during a memorial ceremony for their deputy commander Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani.View on euronews
