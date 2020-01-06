Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kate McKinnon sums up why we love Ellen DeGeneres 🏳️‍🌈

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Kate McKinnon sums up why we love Ellen DeGeneres 🏳️‍🌈

Kate McKinnon sums up why we love Ellen DeGeneres 🏳️‍🌈

Last night’s Golden Globes speech by Kate McKinnon for Ellen DeGeneres has us weeping 😭
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A Closer Look: Kate salutes Ellen

While not nominated for any award, Kate McKinnon gave the best performance at last night’s Golden...
bizjournals - Published

Kate McKinnon honors Ellen DeGeneres with teary speech at the 2020 Golden Globes

Typically, it's the winners who capture our hearts on awards night.  But at the 77th Annual...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •PinkNewsNewsdayE! OnlineCBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive one hour late to Golden Globes with their own Champagne [Video]Beyonce and Jay-Z arrive one hour late to Golden Globes with their own Champagne

Beyonce and Jay-Z arrived fashionably late to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday and bizarrely walked in with their own bottles of Champagne.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Beyoncé and Jay Z sneak late into Golden Globes [Video]Beyoncé and Jay Z sneak late into Golden Globes

Beyoncé and Jay Z snuck into the Golden Globes late - and even brought their own champagne with them.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.