Fifth inmate killed in state prison

Fifth inmate killed in state prison

Fifth inmate killed in state prison

A fifth inmate has died in violence in a Mississippi prison as several fights broke out among prisoners at three state prisons.
Fifth inmate killed in state prison

- a fifth inmate has died in- violence in a mississippi - prison, as several fights broke- out among prisoners at 3- state prisons.- sunflower county coroner heathe- burton says 36 year old - dennoris howell was stabbed to- death before dawn this- morning at the state- penitentiary at parchman.

- howell is the fifth inmate to b- killed by another inmate- since sunday, and the third at- parchman.

- another inmate was stabbed in - this morning's 3am incident and- was taken to a memphis hospital- some local officals have- described the violence as - gang-related, but state - officals haven't said what's- driving the



Fifth inmate killed in more violence in Mississippi prisons

A fifth inmate has died violently in a Mississippi prison, as clashes between prisoners continue....
Seattle Times

Mississippi inmate becomes fifth to be killed inside the state's prisons this week

An inmate who was stabbed to death Friday at a Mississippi prison has become the fifth to be killed...
FOXNews.com


CatherineLove7

BAE DSW RT @ChkFriPolitics: 5 inmates dead amid violence, lockdown at MS state prison --For the best in Southern politics, visit ChickenFriedPoliti… 16 hours ago

willoftzeentch

טומלדיק פויגל RT @jaybeware: It seems that the reports of the deaths are still being artificially lowered, it is unclear as to why except for the appeara… 18 hours ago

godmother_

VINEGAR AL RT @lramseth: This story about prison riots and funding issues includes comments from @tatereeves, @DelbertHosemann, state senators, even f… 1 day ago

motovon1

Police News Mississippi inmate becomes fifth to be killed inside the state's prisons this week https://t.co/HLpsK9Aocm 1 day ago

ScrubShine

Scrub & Shine Mississippi inmate becomes fifth to be killed inside the state's prisons this week https://t.co/TvhhmlKjQ5 #FoxNews 2 days ago

tazmerc666

Tasos trattou Mississippi inmate becomes fifth to be killed inside the state's prisons this week https://t.co/DFwltfXS4k 2 days ago

llindsey450

Laura Lindsey RT @kadajoza: Prisons across the state of Mississippi are on lockdown as officials investigate the killing of five inmates in the region. O… 2 days ago

kadajoza

🛡⚔️🙏Kari {⭐️⭐️⭐️}🇺🇸 Prisons across the state of Mississippi are on lockdown as officials investigate the killing of five inmates in the… https://t.co/7OKlhEl2Pz 2 days ago


State Prison Inmate Death Being Investigated In Cumberland [Video]State Prison Inmate Death Being Investigated In Cumberland

Maryland State Police investigators are looking into the death of a state prison inmate Sunday in Allegany County. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published

Parchman Fight [Video]Parchman Fight

A fifth inmate dies in a Mississippi prison, as clashes between prisoners continue.

Credit: WCBIPublished

